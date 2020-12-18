Get the latest market trends in your inbox

SolarWinds denies insider trading activity ahead of hack revelation

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

SolarWinds is at the heart of what might be the most significant cybersecurity breach in U.S. history, as hackers used an exploit in its system to possibly access everything from the National Nuclear Security Administration to most of the U.S. Fortune 500.

What's new: The IT vendor is (belatedly) pushing back against suggestions that its two largest investors engaged in insider trading ahead of the hack revelations.

The history: Texas-based SolarWinds was taken private in 2016 for $4.5 billion by private equity firms Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo. It then completed an IPO in October 2018.

  • In August 2020 SolarWinds announced plans to hire a new CEO.
  • On Dec. 7, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo sold around $315 million in SolarWinds stock to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). The two firms retained equity positions and seats on the SolarWinds board of directors.
  • On Dec. 8, U.S. cybersecurity company FireEye disclosed that it had been hacked, likely by a government.
  • On Dec. 9, SolarWinds named its new CEO.
  • On Dec. 14 came reports that both the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments had been hacked, with FireEye publicly identifying SolarWinds for the first time.
  • SolarWinds on Dec. 14 acknowledged it "has been made aware" of the hack, but declined to say when. One day later, the Washington Post published a story questioning the stock sales.

All of which leads us to yesterday, when SolarWinds put more details on its calendar.

  • Per an 8-K filing, SolarWinds says its CEO was first informed of the situation, by FireEye, on Dec. 12.
  • SolarWinds doesn't say when the board, including Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo reps, were informed, but the implication is that it couldn't have been before the 12th. If so, the trades were clean and CPPIB simply has a case of awful luck, as SolarWinds stock is down 26% on the week.

In a statement, the private equity firms said: “Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake were not aware of this potential cyberattack at SolarWinds prior to entering into a private placement to a single institutional investor on 12/7.”

  • A CPPIB spokesman declined to comment on if the system was aware of SolarWinds' CEO hire when closing its purchase.

The bottom line: Expect U.S. securities regulators to trust but verify.

Go deeper: Cyberhack looks like an act of war

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Microsoft president: Cyberattack "provides a moment of reckoning"

Microsoft President Brad Smith speaking in the White House in May 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post on Thursday that the suspected Russian cyberattack on multiple government agencies and U.S. companies is effectively "an attack on the United States and its government and other critical institutions, including security firms."

Why it matters: Smith said that the attack "unfortunately represents a broad and successful espionage-based assault on both the confidential information of the U.S. Government and the tech tools used by firms to protect them."

Go deeper
Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden promises retaliation for cyberattack on government agencies

Joe Biden speaking in Atlanta on Dec. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden on Thursday said that a suspected Russian cyberattack on multiple government agencies and U.S. companies "is a matter of great concern" and promised to impose "substantial costs" to those responsible for the attack.

Driving the news: Biden's statement came just hours after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency alerted that evidence suggested that additional malware was used in what it described as “a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

Go deeper
Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court punts on challenge to Trump's congressional apportionment plan

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s plans to exclude undocumented immigrants from the population base used for congressional seat apportionment, calling the challenge "premature."

Why it matters: The decision to punt would hypothetically allow the Trump administration to move forward with its plans to exclude undocumented immigrants. But it's unclear whether it is even possible for the administration to follow through on it, and if they did, there could still be legal challenges.

Go deeper