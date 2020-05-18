41 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank Vision Fund lost $18 billion in the last year

SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, February 12, 2020. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

SoftBank Vision Fund posted a nearly $18 billion operating loss for the fiscal year ended on March 31, with almost $10 billion related to WeWork and Uber.

By the numbers: SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son said during an earnings presentation that, while he expects about 15 of the Vision Fund's 88 companies to go bankrupt, another 15 will be successful and make up for the failures and otherwise lackluster portfolio performance.

  • Son also said that SoftBank will not rescue companies that go bankrupt, though he noted that most of the fund's embattled investments are smaller companies.
  • He also expressed optimism for WeWork: "After the end of this coronavirus situation — do you want to have a 20-year lease on an office? Maybe that's not the situation after coronavirus."
  • SoftBank now values WeWork at $2.9 billion as of March 31, down from $7.3 billion just a quarter earlier — and $47 billion at its peak.

As for a second Vision Fund, Son reiterated that the company will continue to invest its own money and hold off on bringing on outside investors.

  • "Because the performance of Vision Fund 1 is not that great, therefore we decided not to do the marketing for Vision Fund 2 for the partners for a while," he said.
  • "However, having said that ... we may be able to see the companies that can boost our performance gradually. So once we see the better performance in Vision Fund 1 we may be able to have some offers from the people other than us to participate in Vision Fund 2."

The big picture: Earlier in the day, the company announced it plans to buy back as much as $4.7 billion of stock and that Alibaba founder Jack Ma is resigning from its board after 13 years.

Go deeper

The 50 best sports documentaries

Yoshinori Sakai, a student born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped, carries the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

While ESPN's zeitgeist-driving Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" officially ended on Sunday, there's still plenty of similar content out there to enjoy.

To help with your quarantine binge-watching, Axios is hooking you up with our 50 favorite sports documentaries of all time.

Go deeper (9 min. read)Arrow27 mins ago - Sports

Fed chair: "There's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.

What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The pandemic downturn might yield a new startup wave

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The American economy is in a dark period right now, but some in Silicon Valley are optimistic it could spawn a generation of startups whose founders are finally getting the nudge they needed to make the leap.

Why it matters: It may sound counterintuitive to launch new businesses in the middle of an economic crash, but it's worked during past downturns, and Silicon Valley's founders and investors remain willing, so far, to keep rolling the dice.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Technology