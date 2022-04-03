Scoop: Top SoftBank executive Ron Fisher steps down

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SoftBank executive Ronald Fisher is stepping down as head of U.S. investment operations, per an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Fisher has been with SoftBank for a whopping 27 years, spanning through the dot-com boom, Great Recession and unicorns startup eras. During that time, SoftBank grew into the U.S. venture capital market's 800-pound gorilla, changing how the industry operated.

Details: Fisher will transition into a senior advisory role on April 15. He will be succeeded by Andrew Kofman, although SoftBank Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra will oversee U.S. investment decisions going forward.