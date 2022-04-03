Skip to main content
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Top SoftBank executive Ron Fisher steps down

Dan Primack
SoftBank Group Logo
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SoftBank executive Ronald Fisher is stepping down as head of U.S. investment operations, per an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Fisher has been with SoftBank for a whopping 27 years, spanning through the dot-com boom, Great Recession and unicorns startup eras. During that time, SoftBank grew into the U.S. venture capital market's 800-pound gorilla, changing how the industry operated.

Details: Fisher will transition into a senior advisory role on April 15. He will be succeeded by Andrew Kofman, although SoftBank Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra will oversee U.S. investment decisions going forward.

  • Misra, based in London, said in the memo that he plans to spend significantly more time in California.
  • A SoftBank spokesperson confirmed Fisher's move.
Go deeper