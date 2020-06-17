10 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank to sell most of T-Mobile stake

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SoftBank Group confirmed it will sell most of its $30 billion stake in T-Mobile US (Nasdaq: TMUS), which it acquired via T-Mobile's recent purchase of Sprint. Word is the moves could begin as early as next week.

Why it matters: This is part of SoftBank's mad dash for cash — partially driven by write-downs from its $100 billion Vision Fund — and could fund around half of its planned $40 billion in divestitures.

  • Structure: No official details yet. Reports suggest a combination of secondary public offering and a private placement to top T-Mobile shareholder Deutsche Telekom (which doesn't want to lose control), while SoftBank also said there could be structured transactions.
  • Also: T-Mobile yesterday pink-slipped hundreds of Sprint employees, per TechCrunch. It's worth recalling that T-Mobile and Sprint pitched regulators on how their merger would create jobs.

The bottom line: The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Go deeper

Ina Fried
Jun 16, 2020 - Technology

T-Mobile customers suffer daylong outage

A T-Mobile billboard in Times Square. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

T-Mobile customers endured a daylong service outage Monday that affected users nationwide.

Why it matters: Some had speculated that the issue was a more widespread attack on multiple internet services, but it looks like many of the problems reported at other carriers and internet services were tied to the T-Mobile outages — either calls that failed because they involved a T-Mobile customer or internet services that T-Mobile customers couldn't reach.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
Updated 17 hours ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chris Sacca returns to venture capital with clean energy firm

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW.

Chris Sacca was one of the past decade's most successful venture capitalists, with a run that included early bets in such companies as Instagram, Twitter and Uber. Then, in 2017, he quit.

Driving the news: Sacca is good at investing, but bad at retiring. He's now running a new firm called Lowercarbon Capital, focused on startups that are developing "technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and actively cool the planet."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow