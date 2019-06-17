How it works: Collective Health often charges companies $20-$30 per employee per month to serve as the sole health benefits interface for employees. (Not every company falls within that pricing range, which is based on a company's employee population.)

Collective Health takes all of a company's existing health offerings — medical and vision benefits, telemedicine, on-site clinics, etc. — and plugs them into its technology.

Workers only need to use Collective Health when they have health care questions, like what their plan covers or what doctors are in-network.

Employers can track what their health care spending is in real time.

The big picture: Collective Health has 45 companies, such as Activision Blizzard and Pinterest, using its technology and plans on expanding that base with this new round, according to co-founder and CEO Ali Diab.

Diab says the company is more than just a third-party administrator. It's trying to make health care easier to navigate for workers, show employers what they are spending, and help companies see where waste could be.

Yes, but: People change their jobs all the time, so Collective Health won't follow them.

People also don't really use health care transparency tools when given the option.

The bottom line: Collective Health targets employers that are self-insured, which is how more than 60% of U.S. workers get their health insurance. Employer coverage is notoriously wasteful, and with $435 million now in outside funding, many investors think Collective Health can address some of the gaping holes.