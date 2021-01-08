Get the latest market trends in your inbox

SoFi going public via SPAC

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

SoFi, a San Francisco-based personal finance company, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with a blank-check company called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at an $8.65 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This crowns SCH's Chamath Palihapitiya as the king of tech unicorn SPACs, following earlier deals for Virgin Galactic and Opendoor.

Backstory: The company began raising a new private round last October, with plans to IPO in the second half of 2021, and reached out to Social Capital about participating, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said.

  • Social Capital demurred, saying it wasn't doing much private-market work, but could be interested in a SPAC.
  • By mid-December, the two sides had a deal, with SoFi also securing $370 million in private funding from T. Rowe Price (not part of the reverse merger's $1.2 billion PIPE, but done at same share price).
  • SoFi also spoke seriously with three other SPAC sponsors.

Bottom line: “Founded in 2011, SoFi capitalized on the retrenchment of banks from large swaths of consumer lending in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. It started with refinancing student loans and expanded into mortgages and personal loans. The company said in October it had received preliminary approval from U.S. regulators for its application for a national bank charter. The company has also branched out into stock trading and cash management accounts.” — Reuters

Oriana Gonzalez
16 mins ago - Health

Biden to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses to the public

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release all available coronavirus vaccine doses when he takes office, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Releasing all doses would allow more people to get vaccinated with at least one dose. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech require two doses, but studies show that releasing the vaccine onhand instead of withholding it to guarantee second doses is more effective at reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, per CNN.

Jennifer A. Kingson
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Feds shielded against insurance claims from Capitol breach

Pockmarks from bullets fired at the doors to the House of Representatives during the Capitol siege. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Families of the people who died in Wednesday's attack on the Capitol — and others who were there — will have a hard time filing suit or recovering damages from the federal government.

Why it matters: That's because the government is self-insured, and thus largely protected from such claims. Normally, a public disturbance of the size and scale seen this week might trigger lawsuits, but that might prove difficult in this case.

Ursula Perano
48 mins ago - World

U.K. reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since start of the pandemic

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. reported 1,325 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, marking its highest daily death toll yet.

Why it matters: The massive spike in deaths is in part fueled by a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that's spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and threatening to overwhelm hospital systems.

