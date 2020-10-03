50 mins ago - Science

The social returns of investing in scientific innovation

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new paper makes the case that the social returns of investing in innovation are enormous.

Why it matters: Things seem not great, to say the least, but humans have faced far worse material challenges for most of our existence. That changed largely thanks to the innovations brought about by science, which is why we need to ensure they keep coming.

By the numbers: In a working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Northwestern economist Benjamin Jones attempt to calculate the social returns of innovation investment.

  • They write that "even under very conservative assumptions, it is difficult to find an average return below $4 per $1 spent. Accounting for health benefits, inflation bias, or international spillovers can bring the social returns to over $20 per $1 spent."
  • That's one reason why per-capita income in the U.S. has risen by 25-fold since 1820.

The catch: Government spending on R&D is currently at a 60-year low as a percentage of the federal budget.

  • Corporate R&D spending is making up for some of that, but it is far less likely to be allocated to basic science — the foundational discoveries that must be made before we get the cool stuff.

The bottom line: We may obsess over politics, but scientific innovation is the engine that moves us forward. We fail to fuel it at our peril.

Go deeper

Mike AllenMargaret Talev
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The GOP's great depression

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's the storyline of a Republican nightmare: A mask-disdaining President Trump gets the coronavirus on the eve of the election, against a political backdrop that looks dire for Republicans.

Driving the news: Some top GOP operatives, privy to data from swing states, tell me that this week's chaotic presidential debate had a calamitous effect on Republican chances in tight Senate races.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to hold campaign rally in Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence at a MAGA rally in Gilford, NH on Sept. 22. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a MAGA rally in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, following the campaign's plan to keep the VP on the road after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Why it matters: Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and reportedly again on Saturday, will likely be speaking to a large crowd that will not be socially distanced unless new guidelines are issued. Although event attendees have been seen wearing masks, they are not mandated by the campaign.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19  Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Health: Tips on living through the paralyzing uncertainty of the coronavirus Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Media: Chris Wallace to Fox News viewers: "Wear the damn mask."
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 34,669,320 — Total deaths: 1,029,434 — Total recoveries: 24,091,009Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,335,946 — Total deaths: 208,739 — Total recoveries: 2,873,369 — Total tests: 105,964,193Map.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow