Surprising pandemic side effect: Soaring trade deficits

Neil Irwin
Source: Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation and jobs may get all the economic headlines, but meanwhile a big shift is taking place in the underpinnings of the world economy: The U.S. trade deficit is soaring.

What's happening: Americans' spending on imported physical goods has gone through the roof, while exports are growing slowly, making the U.S. the world's consumer of last resort.

Why it matters: High trade deficits are enabling people to get the things they need in the pandemic. The flip side is the higher U.S. government debt that helped fund the surge in spending, much of it now held by overseas investors.

By the numbers: Through the first 11 months of 2021, Americans imported $290 billion more in goods than in the same period of 2019.

  • Meanwhile, exports of goods rose slowly, up only $86 billion, and exports of services plunged as international travel collapsed (in the arithmetic of trade, when an overseas visitor spends money in the US, it counts as a services export).
  • The result: An overall trade deficit 48% higher than 2019. While smaller as a share of the economy than in the years before the global financial crisis, it is on track to be the highest on record by dollar amount in 2021.

The big picture: The pandemic has caused people to shift their spending away from domestically-produced services and toward imported durable goods. And the U.S. government's pandemic aid packages have stimulated domestic demand.

  • The wider trade deficit reflects Americans' ability to buy goods they want; supply shortages and inflation would be worse if somehow policymakers had used tariffs or import quotas to prevent the trade balance from blowing out.

Flashback: President Trump made reducing the trade deficit central to his rhetoric and policy goals, though with limited results.

The trade deficit increased during his time in office, and China's purchases of American goods have lagged those promised in Trump's signature Phase One trade deal in early 2020.

The bottom line: More balanced global trade would lessen the risks of financial disruption. But in the near-term, the surge in goods imports is the only thing keeping shortages and inflation from getting even worse.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Third Way: "Big Lie" could become "Big Coup"

Graphic: Third Way

Third Way, the center-left think tank, is urging fellow Democrats to respond to the Capitol riot with "the size, scope, and seriousness of a presidential campaign," co-founder Matt Bennett tells me.

Driving the news: "For the first time in U.S. history, a party must mount two parallel presidential campaigns: one to win the election, and the other to prevent its theft," Bennett said, calling this "a Paul Revere moment."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Nuria Marquez MartinezNiala Boodhoo
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Advocates say Biden has let Haitian migrants down

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Continued turmoil in Haiti is causing a growing number of Haitians to try to make it to American shores — and some advocates say the Biden administration isn't supporting this community in its time of crisis.

The big picture: Haitian-American activists in South Florida told Axios Today they feel like President Biden has gone back on campaign promises he made to the community to stand up for them.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sophia CaiMargaret Harding McGill
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House unveils sprawling tech bill

Biden speaks during a CEO conference on semiconductor and supply chain resilience (Amr Alfiky/Getty Images)

The House has introduced its own version of a sprawling $250 billion tech bill that the Biden administration is counting on to address supply chain and chip shortage problems and strengthen U.S. technology and research.

Why it matters: Having made little headway other key initiatives like the Build Back Better plan, Democrats are looking to iron out differences over this technology spending measure and rake up a legislative win, but they have a long way to go.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow