Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Inflation and jobs may get all the economic headlines, but meanwhile a big shift is taking place in the underpinnings of the world economy: The U.S. trade deficit is soaring.
What's happening: Americans' spending on imported physical goods has gone through the roof, while exports are growing slowly, making the U.S. the world's consumer of last resort.
Why it matters: High trade deficits are enabling people to get the things they need in the pandemic. The flip side is the higher U.S. government debt that helped fund the surge in spending, much of it now held by overseas investors.
By the numbers: Through the first 11 months of 2021, Americans imported $290 billion more in goods than in the same period of 2019.
- Meanwhile, exports of goods rose slowly, up only $86 billion, and exports of services plunged as international travel collapsed (in the arithmetic of trade, when an overseas visitor spends money in the US, it counts as a services export).
- The result: An overall trade deficit 48% higher than 2019. While smaller as a share of the economy than in the years before the global financial crisis, it is on track to be the highest on record by dollar amount in 2021.
The big picture: The pandemic has caused people to shift their spending away from domestically-produced services and toward imported durable goods. And the U.S. government's pandemic aid packages have stimulated domestic demand.
- The wider trade deficit reflects Americans' ability to buy goods they want; supply shortages and inflation would be worse if somehow policymakers had used tariffs or import quotas to prevent the trade balance from blowing out.
Flashback: President Trump made reducing the trade deficit central to his rhetoric and policy goals, though with limited results.
The trade deficit increased during his time in office, and China's purchases of American goods have lagged those promised in Trump's signature Phase One trade deal in early 2020.
The bottom line: More balanced global trade would lessen the risks of financial disruption. But in the near-term, the surge in goods imports is the only thing keeping shortages and inflation from getting even worse.