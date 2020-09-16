15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Snowflake is largest software IPO ever

Dan Primack

Snowflake, a Silicon Valley cloud data warehousing company, on Tuesday night raised $3.4 billion in what is the largest software IPO ever.

Between the lines: Snowflake loses money, but got a big boost of confidence when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to invest $500 million concurrent to the IPO.

Rocket ship: Snowflake raised venture capital in early 2018 at a $1.5 billion valuation, to help it compete in the red-hot business of helping companies move their legacy workloads into the cloud.

  • The IPO values Snowflake at over $44 billion, with indicative bids suggesting it could open at double its $120-per-share IPO price.

Alayna Treene
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill

A bipartisan group of 50 House members known as the Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday amid frustration with congressional and White House leaders for failing to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans.

Why it matters: The legislation, which is widely viewed as unpassable, is a last-ditch effort by centrist lawmakers to force party leaders back to the negotiating table before the November election.

21 mins ago - World

Foreign, domestic disinformation deepens U.S. fissures

American democracy faces what could be its greatest test in a lifetime as signs mount that Russia is working to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while the Trump administration and its allies systematically minimize those efforts, in the process becoming an accessory to them.

Why it matters: It's becoming ever more difficult to find any boundary between foreign meddling and domestic disinformation.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 29,616,346 — Total deaths: 936,001— Total recoveries: 20,114,603Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 6,606,998 — Total deaths: 195,962 — Total recoveries: 2,495,127 — Total tests: 89,987,708Map
  3. Health: West Coast wildfires heighten coronavirus risk — The first COVID-19 test that can be fully completed at home and get results in 15 minutes.
  4. Education: Online learning's toll on kids' privacy — Teens dislike remote learning.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
