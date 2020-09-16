Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Snowflake, a Silicon Valley cloud data warehousing company, on Tuesday night raised $3.4 billion in what is the largest software IPO ever.
Between the lines: Snowflake loses money, but got a big boost of confidence when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to invest $500 million concurrent to the IPO.
Rocket ship: Snowflake raised venture capital in early 2018 at a $1.5 billion valuation, to help it compete in the red-hot business of helping companies move their legacy workloads into the cloud.
- The IPO values Snowflake at over $44 billion, with indicative bids suggesting it could open at double its $120-per-share IPO price.