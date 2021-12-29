Sign up for our daily briefing

Smithsonian temporarily closes 4 museums due to COVID

Noah Garfinkel

The National Postal Museum in Washington D.C. This is one of the four museums that will be closed starting today until Monday. Photo: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Smithsonian said it will temporarily close four museums for the remainder of the holidays due to a surge in COVID cases among staff.

Driving the news: The closures will "allow the Smithsonian to reallocate staff and keep all other museums open for the remainder of the week," the Smithsonian said in a release on Wednesday.

Details: The museums affected are the National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art.

  • They are scheduled to reopen Jan. 3rd.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge testing boost.
  5. World: India authorizes 2 vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of talks on Ukraine

Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine.

Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will mark the second time the two leaders have spoken this month.

