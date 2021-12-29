Smithsonian temporarily closes 4 museums due to COVID

The Smithsonian said it will temporarily close four museums for the remainder of the holidays due to a surge in COVID cases among staff.

Driving the news: The closures will "allow the Smithsonian to reallocate staff and keep all other museums open for the remainder of the week," the Smithsonian said in a release on Wednesday.

Details: The museums affected are the National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art.