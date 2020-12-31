Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

1 peaceful thing: How to actually tune out

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Heading into 2021, take a half-hour to give yourself a priceless gift: freedom from notifications.

The big picture: Most smartphone users feel besieged and beset by a horde of banners, badges and beeps demanding their attention — heedless of the power they have to stem, shape or squelch this notification onslaught.

Why it matters: Most of us are too busy, confused or fatalistic to intervene and change our phone's defaults. That puts us at the mercy of every tech platform and app maker that is fighting for precious shards of our attention.

I am a notification nihilist, and I will show you how to be one too. These recommendations are good for the holiday weekend. But if you do this once, you won't ever want to go back.

But remember: With all the different messaging app options available to us today, if you give them all notification privileges, you're doomed.

  • I've been on Twitter since 2007 and I have never once seen a Twitter notification. Maybe that's why I still like Twitter.
  • Do you really want notifications when you receive email? Doesn't that defeat the whole point of email, which is that you choose when to look at it?
  • Each time you install a new app, particularly those from e-commerce companies, when the app asks for permission to send you notifications, click "no" and strike a blow for your own sanity.
  • If you're a news junkie and want lots of news notifications, then go crazy. Otherwise, pick a single news app you trust and give only that provider the ability to send you news notifications.

"But I need to get notifications for my job!" you say? All right — you can still be a notification minimalist.

  • Figure out what your work essentials are, and turn those notifications back on.
  • If your work isn't the kind that demands minute-by-minute responses, consider ways to build a routine where you check for messages on your own schedule instead of messages coming after you.
  • Don't forget to set a "Do not disturb" period on your phone for late night/sleep hours.

Even when you've granted a select few notifications the right to hijack your brain, you can still take them on your own terms.

  • You can choose to receive banners on your phone lock screen, for instance, but turn off sound alerts.

Yes, but: Choosing this low-notification path doesn't guarantee you will find peace of mind.

  • Without a horde of apps pounding on the doors of your consciousness, you might find yourself with more time to think about real things that trouble you, rather than whatever is rustling the hive mind at any given moment.
  • At least you — and not some algorithmic estimate of what tidbit might best seize your attention — will be the author of your own discontent.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered

A healthcare worker hands Patrick Range, Sr., 88, a vaccination card after giving him the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Dec. 30. Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Americans received just over 3 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in the 19 days following first shipments, according to a Bloomberg tally of government websites and CDC data.

Why it matters: It's far below Operation Warp Speed's goal of administering 20 million doses by the end of the year, raising concerns about how long it may be until enough people are vaccinated in the U.S. for life to return to normal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — China approves state-owned Sinopharm vaccine.
  4. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020.
  5. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump era drives largest-ever party divide in media trust

Expand chart
Reproduced from Gallup. Chart: Axios Visuals

The gap in trust between Democrats and Republicans in mass media reached an all-time high during the Trump administration, according to an annual Gallup poll.

Why it matters: The divide represents one of the most profound elements of President Trump's legacy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!