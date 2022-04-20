Smart mirror can guess your size

A mirror that can tell you what size you'd take in various clothing brands is starting to make its appearance in retail stores — potentially obviating a trip to the dressing room.

Why it matters: 80% of clothing returns are size-related. When people can try on garments virtually — either online or in front of a smart mirror in a store — they're less likely to return them and more likely to buy additional items.

Driving the news: While lots of apps let you input your measurements and see size recommendations, the FirstLook Smart Mirror from a company called MySize is one of a small but growing number of AI tools that will match your figure to particular sizes from particular brands.

First, you use the sensors in your phone to map your body contours and store a "MySize ID," which is private to you.

Then, you use your MySize ID to buy clothes online from participating manufacturers — like Levi’s, Lacoste, Nautica and Gant — or in a retail store that has the FirstLook Smart Mirror.

The mirror, introduced in February, is in more than 1,000 retail locations.

"The vision is to change the way people buy clothes," Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize, tells Axios.

It's especially useful for buying children's clothes, Luzon says: Parents can update their kids' measurements every few months.

The big picture: Clothing sizes vary from brand to brand, and retailers lose a lot of money taking back returns. Lots of AI companies are working on the problem by making tools that will pinpoint your fit.

Retailers like Warby Parker, Nike and Asos let you find the right size in their products online.

Augmented reality companies like Zyler let retailers offer virtual try-ons.

A company called Bold Metrics has patented a Body Data NFT, which uses proprietary AI body modeling technology and works in the real world and the metaverse.

"Shoppers with a Bold Metrics Body Data NFT in their Coinbase, MetaMask or other Ethereum wallets can instantly get apparel size recommendations" at Canada Goose's, Men's Wearhouse and elsewhere, the company says.

"One of the challenges at Canada Goose is that all their jackets fit differently, so you can be a medium in one jacket or a small in another," Morgan Linton, the COO of Bold Metrics, tells Axios.

The Body Data NFT takes the guesswork out of buying a particular style — and lets you adjust for whether you prefer a looser or tighter fit.

The bottom line: "The dressing room is not going to die completely," Luzon predicts. "People still love going shopping, going to the malls — it's fun."