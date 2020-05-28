1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Small indexes are outperforming the broader stock market

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

While still trailing the S&P 500 and other major U.S. stock indexes by a solid margin year to date, the Russell 2000 index, which consists of many of the country's smallest public companies, has outpaced the broader market's rebound since March 23.

The state of play: The Russell 2000 rose 3.1% on Wednesday for its second straight day of gains over 3%. The increase in small cap stocks shows investors growing bullish on the overall U.S. economy.

Go deeper

The end of the beginning on energy companies' net-zero carbon pledges

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Activist investors' push to make the world's largest energy companies commit to ambitious climate targets is entering a new phase.

Why it matters: A key thing to watch now is whether and how energy giants start providing more granular information on how to transform the pledges into concrete steps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Even as states reopen their economies, the number of newly filed unemployment applications remains historically high as the pandemic slams the labor market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Sports betting stocks are surging despite the lack of live games

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite the lack of live games, sports betting stocks have performed particularly well over the past month, highlighted by fantasy sports/betting platform, DraftKings, and gaming operator, Penn National.

By the numbers: Since going public on April 24, DraftKings' stock is up 82%, while Penn National Gaming — which acquired Barstool Sports in January — is up 130%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Sports