Small businesses growing more optimistic, survey finds

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

A bakery in Walnut Creek, Calif. Photo: Gado/Getty Images, courtesy Sftm

Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are undermining the economy, but midsize and small businesses are still hopeful about the new year.

The big picture: 83% of midsize businesses and 71% of small businesses “are optimistic about their own performance in 2022,” according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey out today. That’s up from 77% and 63% at the dawn of 2021, respectively.

To compete with larger, well-resourced companies, smaller employers are finding ways to boost wages and benefits.

  • 61% of small businesses are poised to offer health insurance in 2022, up from 52% in 2021, says JPMorgan.

What they’re saying: “Those are the kind of things they realized they had to do to retain workers and keep them,” JPMorgan economist Jim Glassman tells Axios.

Go deeper

Mike D'Onofrio
Jan 4, 2022 - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia-area business leaders' outlook for 2022

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The unpredictability and changes brought about by nearly two years of COVID are among the top challenges businesses are facing in 2022, industry leaders told Axios.

State of play: Positive COVID-19 case counts have been rising for weeks in Philadelphia as the Omicron variant spreads.

  • The city's new vaccine mandate for restaurants, sports venues and other establishments went into effect on Monday.
Go deeper
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper
Ivana Saric
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Merrick Garland speaks to the press on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible.

Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, has become "one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."

Go deeper