Small businesses fret about inflation

Small businesses are suddenly feeling blue.

By the numbers: The National Federation of Independent Business' Optimism Index in February fell to its lowest monthly point since January 2021.

The 95.7 score is also the fourth-lowest mark in at least five years, according to data released Tuesday.

The big picture: Labor shortages and supply chain issues remain challenging. But inflation is the biggest concern for small businesses — with 26% reporting it's their "most important problem," the highest since the third quarter of 1981.