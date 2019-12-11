Small business optimism survey shows a record jump
Small business optimism posted the largest month-over-month gain since May 2018, rising to 104.7 in November.
The big picture: "Overall, this clearly is a positive report," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note to clients.
"The headline index remains below its cycle peak, 108.8 in August last year, but that was supported by tax cuts and was not sustainable."
Yes, but: Sales expectations fell by 4 points to the lowest level in three years. "This might mean that firms recognized the impact of the August 1 announcement of tariffs on consumer goods was to pull forward spending into the late summer," Shepherdson added.
Of note: The surveys reflect the previous month's report.