Small business optimism survey shows a record jump

"The headline index remains below its cycle peak, 108.8 in August last year, but that was supported by tax cuts and was not sustainable."

Yes, but: Sales expectations fell by 4 points to the lowest level in three years. "This might mean that firms recognized the impact of the August 1 announcement of tariffs on consumer goods was to pull forward spending into the late summer," Shepherdson added.

Of note: The surveys reflect the previous month's report.

Go deeper: