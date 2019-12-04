Small business owners report record-high confidence

Small business owners are reporting record-high levels of confidence about their businesses and finances, MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index indicates.

By the numbers: The Q4 index scored confidence at 71.3, a 0.6-point increase from the previous quarter. More than 71% of the 1,000 small business owners in the survey said they have a "strong outlook" and feel optimistic about their companies and the broader business environment. Both measures are the highest the index has seen since it began in 2017, according to a Chamber of Commerce press release.