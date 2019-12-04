Small business owners report record-high confidence

Small business owners are reporting record-high levels of confidence about their businesses and finances, MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index indicates.
By the numbers: The Q4 index scored confidence at 71.3, a 0.6-point increase from the previous quarter. More than 71% of the 1,000 small business owners in the survey said they have a "strong outlook" and feel optimistic about their companies and the broader business environment. Both measures are the highest the index has seen since it began in 2017, according to a Chamber of Commerce press release.
- 59% of small business owners reported a positive outlook on their local economies, a 3% jump from the previous quarter.
- 57% said they believe the U.S. economy is healthy, a 4-point increase since the first quarter of 2019.
What they're saying: "Although we hear media reports of many larger businesses retrenching, in most industries small businesses continue to thrive, and many indicate plans to expand, whether by increasing headcount, increasing investment in the business, or both," said Jessica Moser, senior vice president of small and specialty business at MetLife, according to the press release.
