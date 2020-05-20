1 hour ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on the future of small businesses

Axios Visuals.

Axios hosts a live, virtual conversation on the challenges facing small businesses and how they're pursuing innovation during these uncertain times. Speakers to be announced.

DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

Technicians prepare to run a test of one of the Battelle decontamination systems delivered to Colorado by FEMA and HHS on May 8 in Brighton, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.

Politics & Policy

Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots

President Trump appeared to walk back his earlier threat on Wednesday to withhold unspecified federal funding to Michigan after attacking the state for expanding voting-by-mail options during the pandemic, telling reporters that he doesn't think it will be "necessary."

Catch up quick: Trump incorrectly tweeted Wednesday morning that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had sent all of the state's citizens mail-in ballots. He later issued a corrected tweet specifying that Benson had only sent citizens mail-in ballot applications.

