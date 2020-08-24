59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses expect longer, milder impact from pandemic

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Census Bureau released new phase two data from its Small Business Pulse survey last week, showing some of the sectors most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

What they found: Hiring and rehiring have slowed and businesses now broadly say they expect recovery from the pandemic to take much longer than previously thought.

  • 44% of respondents expect recovery will take six months or longer and 10% say they don't ever expect to recover. This compares to 31% who said at least six months in the first week of the survey and 6% who said never.
  • But more small firms say the pandemic will have a moderate negative impact on business than a large negative impact (45% vs. 34%) compared to the first week of the survey (39% vs. 51%).

Details: The survey is a collection of "high-frequency, detailed information on the challenges small businesses are facing during the Coronavirus pandemic as well as their participation in federal programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program," according to the Census Bureau.

  • It includes information about "small business operations and finances, requests and receipt of assistance, and measures of overall well-being and expectations for recovery. Data is available by sector and state for the fifty most populous Metropolitan Statistical Areas."

Jeff Tracy
55 mins ago - Sports

Where high school football is being played around the U.S.

Data: MaxPreps; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

High school football has already kicked off in thousands of towns across America, and more will join them soon. Elsewhere, entire regions of the country have postponed the season.

The state of play: Seven states have begun playing games, and 10 more are set to do so by the end of the week.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic could trigger a digital currency race

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

China is moving ahead "rapidly" with its version of a central bank-issued digital currency and the Fed looks to be prioritizing development and moving forward with urgency to produce one in the U.S. as well.

Why it matters: Digital currencies would provide a number of new policy tools to help stimulate the economy, including allowing Congress to send money more quickly and efficiently to Americans or facilitating direct transmissions from the Fed to consumers.

Dan PrimackCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Where Trump stands on economic promises

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump made lots of specific economic promises to voters during his 2016 campaign, but only fulfilled some of them before the pandemic plunged America into recession.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record and promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week's Republican National Convention.

