Study: Better sleep habits can reduce calorie intake

Getting more sleep could help you consume fewer calories, a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine found.

The details: The randomized clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Chicago studied 80 overweight adults between the ages of 21 and 40 who habitually slept less than six and a half hours a night.

Those randomized to sleep at least eight and a half hours of sleep for two weeks consumed an average of 270 calories less than the control group.

Total calories burned during that time did not significantly differ between the two groups.

The bottom line: Better sleep habits could be part of obesity prevention and weight loss programs, the authors wrote.