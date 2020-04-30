1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Slack CEO: Leadership is getting people to believe in the possible

Jacob Knutson

Screenshot: Axios

Leadership is getting people to believe in the possibility of something, that "people are capable of something they didn’t think possible," Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: Butterfield said his flaws in own leadership were not taking into account how the message is delivered or how others feel.

  • "People either treat others as obstacles or enemies. When we fail in own standards, the instinct is to push blame on others."
  • “People really, really remember when you care about them and are respectful, even when the news is bad.”

Butterfield also said he worries that the coronavirus pandemic will increase technological and economic inequality.

"I do hope that we collectively see that we're all here together. If we have that opportunity to change, we should take it."

Verizon says network usage is up 1,200% during coronavirus

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,231,701 — Total deaths: 229,447 — Total recoveries — 1,004,483Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,046,022 — Total deaths: 61,288 — Total recoveries — 124,449 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: NYC subway to end 24-hour service for first time for coronavirus disinfection.
  4. World: Boris Johnson says U.K. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus.
  5. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

