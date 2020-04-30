Leadership is getting people to believe in the possibility of something, that "people are capable of something they didn’t think possible," Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: Butterfield said his flaws in own leadership were not taking into account how the message is delivered or how others feel.

"People either treat others as obstacles or enemies. When we fail in own standards, the instinct is to push blame on others."

“People really, really remember when you care about them and are respectful, even when the news is bad.”

Butterfield also said he worries that the coronavirus pandemic will increase technological and economic inequality.

"I do hope that we collectively see that we're all here together. If we have that opportunity to change, we should take it."

