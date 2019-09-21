Reproduced from Strada-Gallup Education Consumer Survey; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Nearly half of Americans think they need more education to move up in their careers, with younger, non-white and urban residents feeling a greater need for additional skills than their peers, according to the Strada-Gallup Education Consumer Survey of 350,000 people to be released next week.

Between the lines: Whether people believe they need more education to advance their careers reflects the needs of the local labor market where they live. The tighter the job market, the higher the perceived need for more training.