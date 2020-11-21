Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Some ski resorts resume under specific COVID-19 guidelines

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

A collection resorts across the U.S. are beginning to reopen their mountains to skiers by implementing fresh rules to prevent the coronavirus from spreading this winter season.

Why it matters: The ski industry, as many other service and recreationally based businesses, suffered from shutdowns at the start of the pandemic. Winter sports, such as skiing and snowboarding, involve "an element of risky behavior when it comes to viral infection, such as the closeness of riding lifts and trams," the Wall Street Journal writes.

  • Vail Resorts, the largest resort operator in North America, lost around $200 million in for the fiscal year that ended in July, per The Colorado Sun. The company reported $503.3 million in earnings for its fiscal year 2020, but last year told investors it expected earnings between $778 million and $818 million.

The big picture: Resorts throughout the U.S. will require guests to wear masks in lift lines, inside lodges and other buildings. Social distancing will be enforced as much as possible, WSJ notes.

  • In Colorado, visitors are required to wear masks in all indoor and outdoor spaces, per USA Today.
    • Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, for example, requires masks "while inside and in congested spaces," and is urging visitors not to visit if they feel sick.
  • There will be fewer on-mountain indoor restaurants and instead an emphasis on outdoor dining.
  • Some mountains are eliminating group lessons and requiring advanced ticket purchases and reservations.
  • Season pass-holders are advised to check with resorts for specific requirements.
    • Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort, located in California, is prioritizing lift access to pass-holders and will control crowd levels by regulating the number of daily passes allotted, which are for advance purchase only.
    • Some resorts, like Michigan's Boyne Mountain Resort, are encouraging people to look at state or county-specific guidelines for handling the virus.

In Europe, each country is handling the sport differently.

  • France, Italy, Austria and Germany have all ordered that high-altitude lifts remain closed so resorts can operate at peak-season once the infection rate slows, according to Reuters.
  • Switzerland, which has approximately 290,000 confirmed cases, is counting on social distancing, masks and social-gathering limits so that tourism, one of the country's biggest sectors, can continue without fueling the pandemic.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - World

Iran closes businesses, limits travel amid coronavirus surge

A view of closed stores in Tehran Grand Bazaar after Iran imposed tougher restrictions nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran on Saturday imposed tougher restrictions to slow the accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the country, closing businesses and limiting travel between its major cities, but stopping short of a complete shutdown.

By the numbers: The nation, which has topped 840,000 confirmed cases, also recorded a daily death toll above 430 for the past five consecutive days, hitting 479 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
10 hours ago - Health

Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. passed 250,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, a figure that is truly vast — too vast, perhaps, for us to comprehend.

Why it matters: The psychic numbing that sets in around mass death saps us of our empathy for victims and discourages us from making the sacrifices needed to control the pandemic, while it hampers our ability to prepare for other rare but potentially catastrophic risks down the road.

Axios
38 mins ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

