Match Group launches dating app for single parents
Dating can be especially challenging for single parents — which is why Match Group is launching a dating app designed especially for them.
What’s happening: The owner of Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid is offering Stir, gearing it toward the 20 million single parents in the U.S.
- The new app will include Stir Time, “a scheduling feature where members can display their ‘me time’ with matches to make it easier for them to coordinate calendars.”
Context: Match reports that more than 1 in 4 single parents say “coordinating schedules typically prevents them from going on dates.”
Our thought bubble: Today is National Single Parent Day — but it should be more like a month.