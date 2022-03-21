Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Dating can be especially challenging for single parents — which is why Match Group is launching a dating app designed especially for them.

What’s happening: The owner of Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid is offering Stir, gearing it toward the 20 million single parents in the U.S.

The new app will include Stir Time, “a scheduling feature where members can display their ‘me time’ with matches to make it easier for them to coordinate calendars.”

Context: Match reports that more than 1 in 4 single parents say “coordinating schedules typically prevents them from going on dates.”

Our thought bubble: Today is National Single Parent Day — but it should be more like a month.