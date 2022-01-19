Emily's List, a national PAC that backs pro-choice Democratic women in politics, said Tuesday it will no longer endorse Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) due to her opposition to changing the filibuster for voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: Sinema's refusal to support rule changes means that Democrats' voting rights bills face an uphill battle in the Senate. Emily's List is the latest to speak out against Sinema, who has faced backlash from her colleagues as well as Senate Democratic candidates.

What they're saying: "Electing Democratic pro-choice women is not possible without free and fair elections," President Laphonza Butler said in a statement. "Protecting the right to choose is not possible without access to the ballot box."