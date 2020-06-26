23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"The Simpsons" will no longer hire white actors to play characters of color

The Simpsons. Fox via AP

Characters of color in the Simpsons will no longer be voiced by white actors, the show's producers said in a statement on Friday.

The state of play: One character on the show, Apu, was seen as an offensive caricature that "perpetuated ugly stereotypes about South Asians" to many Indian Americans and immigrants, the New York Times' Vikas Bajaj wrote in 2018. Apu was played by a white actor, Hank Azaria, until he stepped away from the role in February.

The big picture: The show's decision comes amid a broader cultural shift to acknowledge white privilege and racism, following more than a month of Black Lives Matter protests and social media activism.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 9,695,374 — Total deaths: 491,595 — Total recoveries — 4,889,689Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m ET: 2,453,044 — Total deaths: 124,891 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Analysis shows coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Latino communities Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist, and "A risk for you is not just isolated to you."
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Jacob Knutson
Updated 2 hours ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Court: Trump administration's use of military funds for border wall unlawful

President Trump at the 200th mile of border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration's transfer of $2.5 billion from the Pentagon for southern border wall construction was an illegal breach of its executive authority, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Much of the money has already been awarded by the administration, AP reports. The long-term consequences of Friday's ruling are also uncertain, since it "only affects a portion of the funds the White House has budgeted" for border wall construction, per the Post.

