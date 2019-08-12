Simone Biles makes history with triple double to clinch 6th U.S. title

Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Simone Biles warms before the Women's Senior competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Olympic champion Simone Biles clinched her 6th all-round U.S. women's gymnastics title in Kansas City, Missouri, in style Sunday night — with a double backflip with 3 twists. 

Why it matters: The 4-time Olympic gold medalist is the first female athlete to land a triple double in competition on the floor — and she's the first woman in almost 70 years to win 6 U.S. titles, per USA Gymnastics. Biles is clearly in peak form ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

