Simone Biles makes history with triple double to clinch 6th U.S. title

Olympic champion Simone Biles clinched her 6th all-round U.S. women's gymnastics title in Kansas City, Missouri, in style Sunday night — with a double backflip with 3 twists.

Why it matters: The 4-time Olympic gold medalist is the first female athlete to land a triple double in competition on the floor — and she's the first woman in almost 70 years to win 6 U.S. titles, per USA Gymnastics. Biles is clearly in peak form ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

