The city of Irvine, California, issued an evacuation order for about 60,000 of its residents due to the rapid spread of the Silverado Fire.

Driving the news: The fire began as a vegetation fire on Monday at 6:47 a.m. around Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, according to the city of Irvine. Orange County Fire Authority tweeted that the fire has already burned 2,000 acres, driven by the 60 mph winds and hot, dry weather.

"The fire started in Silverado Canyon, and helicopters and fixed wing aircraft are on the way," Irvine Mayor Christina Shea stated in a press release.

The big picture: Dry conditions and powerful winds across the state have prompted power cutoffs to hundreds of thousands California residents to prevent utility equipment from sparking new fires.