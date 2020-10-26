49 mins ago - Energy & Environment

60,000 people to evacuate Irvine as California's Silverado Fire spreads

Firefighter uses a drip torch along Silverado Trail. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The city of Irvine, California, issued an evacuation order for about 60,000 of its residents due to the rapid spread of the Silverado Fire.

Driving the news: The fire began as a vegetation fire on Monday at 6:47 a.m. around Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, according to the city of Irvine. Orange County Fire Authority tweeted that the fire has already burned 2,000 acres, driven by the 60 mph winds and hot, dry weather.

  • "The fire started in Silverado Canyon, and helicopters and fixed wing aircraft are on the way," Irvine Mayor Christina Shea stated in a press release.

The big picture: Dry conditions and powerful winds across the state have prompted power cutoffs to hundreds of thousands California residents to prevent utility equipment from sparking new fires.

  • The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning until Tuesday, with L.A. and Ventura counties potentially seeing gusts of wind up to 80 mph.
  • Utility Southern California Edison implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on Monday that has left 19,614 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties without electricity until further notice.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Oct 24, 2020 - Science

Northern California authorities fear "strongest" winds of 2020 will fuel fires

A burned truck at property in Last Chance, California, this month. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a "Red Flag" alert for much of Northern California Sunday through Monday, warning that damaging winds and low humidity will create "extreme fire weather conditions."

Why it matters: Authorities fear the expected weather conditions will bring more devastating fires to the state, which is already experiencing a record fire year, with more than 8,600 fires burning over 4.1 million acres and killing at least 31 people, per Cal Fire.

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Over 300,000 Californians affected by PG&E blackouts

High tension towers in Los Angeles. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced Sunday that it would begin power shut-offs for roughly 361,000 California customers due to dry weather that could risk wildfire spread.

Where it stands: Cal Fire identified two new fire incidents late on Sunday that have spread through 70 acres. Two other major fires in the state are 80% and 30% contained.

