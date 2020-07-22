4 mins ago - Economy & Business

2020's asset bonanza: Silver and gold are surging

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Silver prices jumped to the highest in almost seven years and gold moved closer to a record high on Tuesday as silver rose by nearly 6%.

Between the lines: The two precious metals are running just behind the Nasdaq in terms of performance over the past year and year to date.

  • Nasdaq's climb since March 23 has made it one of the best performing assets in the world this year, according to FactSet data curated by the Wall Street Journal.
  • The Nasdaq 100, which tracks the 100 largest companies on the tech-heavy index, now trails only orange juice for 2020 performance among major, highly followed assets.

What to watch: Bloomberg noted that holdings of gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are at an all-time high.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The economic recovery is reversing

The New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index (WEI) is reversing course, showing real-time, high-frequency economic data is again turning negative after climbing back from April and May's coronavirus-driven swoon.

Why it matters: The index is one of many that show the economy is getting worse in a trend that could be picking up steam.

Alexi McCammond
Politics & Policy

Biden and Obama to talk Trump in new campaign video

Photo via YouTube

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sat down in-person to discuss systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's handling of those issues for a new campaign video that will be released Thursday.

Why it matters: You'll only see more of Obama in the months leading up to the election as he helps sell Biden's pitch to voters that he's better suited than Trump to help the country get past a slew of national crises.

Mike Allen
Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

