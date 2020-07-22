Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Silver prices jumped to the highest in almost seven years and gold moved closer to a record high on Tuesday as silver rose by nearly 6%.

Between the lines: The two precious metals are running just behind the Nasdaq in terms of performance over the past year and year to date.

Nasdaq's climb since March 23 has made it one of the best performing assets in the world this year, according to FactSet data curated by the Wall Street Journal.

The Nasdaq 100, which tracks the 100 largest companies on the tech-heavy index, now trails only orange juice for 2020 performance among major, highly followed assets.

What to watch: Bloomberg noted that holdings of gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are at an all-time high.