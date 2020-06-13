1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First observant Sikh cadet graduates from West Point

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Anmol Narang on Saturday became the first observant Sikh to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in its 218-year history, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Narang's commencement comes as the U.S. military continues to struggle with racism across its branches. Roughly 43% of the 1.3 million active duty officers in the military are people of color, while two of the 41 most senior commanders in the military are black, per the Times.

  • West Point says it is making more of an effort to recruit minority students. Last year's graduating class was the school's most diverse, though still predominantly white and male.

Worth noting: The military largely prohibits its members from wearing turbans, unshorn hair or beards, with the exception of the Army and Air Force. All of which are symbols or articles of faith for Sikhs, the Times writes.

  • Simratpal Singh, a Sikh, graduated from West Point and previously sued the Defense Department after he was forced to trim his hair and beard as a student. Singh said it caused him "significant shame" and he eventually received an accommodation to serve while wearing a turban and beard, per the Times.

What to watch: Another two practicing Sikh cadets are behind Narang at West Point.

Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 7,702,513 — Total deaths: 426,991 — Total recoveries — 3,657,830Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,054,309 — Total deaths: 114,790 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: India reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Mike AllenSara Kehaulani Goo
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Photos (clockwise from top left): Julia Rendleman/Reuters, Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.

Rashaan Ayesh
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

