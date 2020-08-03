4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Siemens Healthineers to buy Varian Medical Systems for $16.4 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Siemens Healthineers, a medical tech affiliate of Siemens, agreed to buy Palo Alto-based cancer therapy company Varian Medical Systems for $16.4 billion in cash.

Why it matters: It would be the health care sector's largest merger so far in 2020.

  • The deal values Varian shares at $177.50, a 24% premium to Friday's closing price and a 42% premium to its 30-day weighted average.

The bottom line, via Axios' Bob Herman: It’s a play for a very profitable cancer device/machine company, and a bet that not even the pandemic will slow down the demand for new cancer technologies.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
31 mins ago - Technology

Trump claims TikTok will be banned if not sold by Sept. 15

President Trump said Monday that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S. if it hasn't been bought by Microsoft or another company by Sept. 15.

Why it matters: Trump appears to have backed off his threat to immediately ban TikTok after speaking with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said Sunday that the company will pursue discussions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to purchase the app in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,147,574 — Total deaths: 690,573 — Total recoveries — 10,753,815Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,687,828 — Total deaths: 155,062 — Total recoveries: 1,468,689 — Total tests: 56,812,162Map.
  3. Politics: White House will require staff to undergo randomized coronavirus testing — Pelosi says Birx "enabled" Trump on misinformation.
  4. Business: Virtual school is another setback for retail — The pandemic hasn't hampered health care.
  5. Public health: Former FDA chief says MLB outbreaks should be warning sign for schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Filing suggests Manhattan DA is investigating Trump for possible fraud

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The Manhattan District Attorney's office suggested for the first time Monday that it's investigating President Trump and his company for "alleged bank and insurance fraud," the New York Times first reported.

The state of play: The disclosure was made in a filing in federal court that seeks to force accounting firm Mazars USA to comply with a subpoena for eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow