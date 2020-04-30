1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Shell cuts dividends for the first time since WWII amid coronavirus pandemic

Ben Geman

Photo: Valery Matytsin\TASS via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that it's cutting shareholder dividends for the first time since World War II as the company reported a steep drop in quarterly profits.

Why it matters: The decision underscores how the coronavirus-fueled collapse in prices and demand is upending the oil landscape and forcing even the most powerful companies to scramble to protect their finances.

  • Shell, which like other companies is also steeply cutting capital spending, said in announcing the dividend cut that "the deterioration in the macroeconomic and commodity price outlook" due to COVID-19 is "unprecedented."
  • "The duration of these impacts remains unclear with the expectation that the weaker conditions will likely extend beyond 2020," the company warned.

Driving the news: Shell said it would reduce its first quarter dividend to 16 cents per share, a 66% cut. If that reduction is maintained all year, Shell will save about $10 billion, Reuters reports.

  • The company reported $2.9 billion in Q1 net profits, which is down 46% from the same period a year ago.

What's next: U.S.-based multinational giants Exxon and Chevron report their earnings Friday.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,222,107 — Total deaths: 228,757 — Total recoveries — 992,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,042,874 — Total deaths: 61,005 — Total recoveries — 124,023 — Total tested: 6,026,170Map.
  3. 2020: Trump's coronavirus response sounds the alarm on his re-election hopes.
  4. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  5. Public health: Why Gilead's drug isn't a silver bullet.
  6. Media: New York's AG is stepping into a fight over whether consumers should still pay live sports TV fees while the sports world remains shut down.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

