Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

E-commerce group Trafilea, parent of shapewear marketplace Shapermint, is in talks with private equity and venture capital firms to raise its first significant capital of around $50 million to $100 million in equity, its co-founder and CMO Massimiliano Tirocchi tells Axios.

Why it matters: The funding plans come as competition for the intimates and shapewear marketplaces is fierce, including the original Spanx and newer entrants such as reality star Kim Kardashian's Skims.

Plus, there's Victoria's Secret, which is undergoing a revival, and ThirdLove, all competing in the space.

Of note: Valuations of intimates or shapewear companies are currently between 5x and 10x revenue, Tirocchi said.

That, in turn, could value Shapermint at between $900 million and $1.8 billion.

Between the lines: Trafilea plans to acquire functional clothing brands it can quickly scale, Tirocchi said.

For example, Trafilea launched Truekind, a competitor of ThirdLove, and took it from zero in sales last year to $20 million.

By the numbers: Trafilea's Shapermint generated $150 million in revenue in 2020, Tirocchi said, and at the time it outpaced Skims, which hauled in $145 million that same year, Forbes reported.

In 2021 that figure grew north of 20% to at least $180 million, though the co-founder declined to comment further.

What's next: Buyers will soon be able to shop the company's products in department stores.