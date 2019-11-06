The slowing U.S. shale boom

It's a contrast to 2018 when U.S. production surged by nearly 2 million barrels per day.

The slowdown could also bring new challenges for local economies in Texas and elsewhere that are tethered to the industry.

Driving the news: The consultancy IHS Markit sees U.S. oil production growth "essentially flattening out" in 2021 after slowing to 440,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Meanwhile the CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources — a big shale producer — told analysts yesterday that the surging Permian Basin will "slow down significantly over the next several years."

What they found: IHS said producers are responding to lower prices that stem from trade wars and weaker than expected demand.They see prices for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate averaging around $50-per-barrel in 2020 and 2021.

What's next: The consultancy expects "modest growth" to resume in 2022 after flattening in 2021, but not a return to the surge of recent years.

The bottom line: "[T]his is a new era of moderation for shale producers," IHS analyst Raoul LeBlanc said in a statement.“Investors are imposing capital discipline...by pushing down equity prices and pushing up the cost of capital on debt markets," LeBlanc said.

