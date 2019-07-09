The chart also shows Alaska's long-term decline in output.

By the numbers: Crude oil production in Texas jumped 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) between January 2018 and April of this year to reach roughly 5 million bpd.

Where it stands: The domestic surge isn't stopping. But it appears to be slowing. The EIA's most recent estimate is that U.S. crude oil production growth will be 1.4 million bpd this year and 900,000 in 2020, which is a lot, but not as large as last year's jump.

What's next: The next set of EIA 2019 and 2020 estimates arrives later today.

