Gymnasts reach $380 million settlement over Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Collegiate gymnast Maggie Nichols at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee have reached a $380 million settlement with hundreds of U.S. gymnasts abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reported.

Driving the news: The settlement marks the end of a five year legal battle and will compensate hundreds of gymnasts who were assaulted by Nassar and others over three decades, per the Wall Street Journal.

  • The monetary sum is also one of the largest ever in a sexual abuse case.

State of play: The settlement was announced Monday during a bankruptcy proceeding for USA Gymnastics in Indiana, per the Times.

  • Insurers of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC will fund most of the settlement, with USOPC paying $34 million and loaning USA Gymnastics $6 million for its own contribution, according to the Journal.
  • Many gymnasts — including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Simone Biles — have spent years meditating with the sports federation. The settlement will go to over 500 athletes and will help cover medical care needed as a result of the abuse, per the Times.

The big picture: Nassar was sentenced to a minimum of 100 years in prison in 2018 after 160 women accused him of sexually abusing them under the pretense of medical treatment.

  • In July, the FBI's inspector general issued a scathing report highlighting the "numerous and fundamental errors" in how the bureau handled its investigation into Nassar.
  • In September, FBI Director Christopher Wray formally apologized to survivors for the agency's mishandling of the investigation.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Kate Marino
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

