Gymnasts reach $380 million settlement over Nassar abuse

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee have reached a $380 million settlement with hundreds of U.S. gymnasts abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reported.

Driving the news: The settlement marks the end of a five year legal battle and will compensate hundreds of gymnasts who were assaulted by Nassar and others over three decades, per the Wall Street Journal.

The monetary sum is also one of the largest ever in a sexual abuse case.

State of play: The settlement was announced Monday during a bankruptcy proceeding for USA Gymnastics in Indiana, per the Times.

Insurers of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC will fund most of the settlement, with USOPC paying $34 million and loaning USA Gymnastics $6 million for its own contribution, according to the Journal.

Many gymnasts — including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Simone Biles — have spent years meditating with the sports federation. The settlement will go to over 500 athletes and will help cover medical care needed as a result of the abuse, per the Times.

The big picture: Nassar was sentenced to a minimum of 100 years in prison in 2018 after 160 women accused him of sexually abusing them under the pretense of medical treatment.