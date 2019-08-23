Seth Moulton to end his 2020 presidential campaign

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) will announce Friday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race during an address at the DNC's summer meeting in San Francisco.

The big picture: Moulton launched an unlikely campaign focused on his centrist policies and military experience. His exit further winnows a crowded Democratic field — made smaller in the past week by the withdrawals of John Hickenlooper and Jay Inslee — and he told the New York Times that he sees "a three-way race" between Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders "about how far left the party should go."

