Servco first invested in Fender in 1985, buying it from CBS, before selling to a private equity firm in 2001 and then re-investing alongside TPG Growth in 2012.

The bottom line: Both Fender and rival Gibson have long histories of private equity ownership, but Fender avoided Gibson's bankruptcy pitfall by focusing more on female buyers (who make up around 50% of its first-time sales) and scaling up an online learning platform (Fender believes that new guitar owners spend four times more on lessons than on equipment).

