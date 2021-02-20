Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Sequoia Capital told its investors on Friday that some of their personal and financial information may have been accessed by a third party, after a Sequoia employee's email was successfully phished, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Sequoia is one of the largest and most successful venture capital firms in the world, with portfolio companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Robinhood. It also has invested in cybersecurity firms like FireEye and Carbon Black.
- Sequoia's investors, known as limited partners, include university endowments, tech executives and charitable foundations.
- Sequoia told investors that it's been monitoring the dark web, and has not yet seen any indication that compromised information is being traded or otherwise exploited.
In a statement to Axios, a Sequoia spokesperson said:
"We recently experienced a cybersecurity incident. Our security team responded promptly to investigate, and we contacted law enforcement and engaged leading outside cybersecurity experts to help remediate the issue and maintain the ongoing security of our systems.
"We regret that this incident has occurred and have notified affected individuals. We have made considerable investments in security and will continue to do so as we work to address constantly evolving cyber threats."