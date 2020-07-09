Mayor of Seoul found dead

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead hours after his daughter reported him missing, prompting a massive manhunt, Yonhap news agency reports.

What we know: Park's disappearance came a day after allegations of sexual harassment against him were published in local media, according to the FT, which also reports that his daughter had found a "will-like message."

The big picture: Park, 64, was a leading figure in the ruling Democratic Party and one of South Korea's most prominent progressive politicians. He had been praised for his success in controlling the city's coronavirus outbreak and was seen as a likely future presidential contender.

The latest: Police say Park's body was found in forested hills in northern Seoul, per Yonhap. His phone had been turned off after he left his home.