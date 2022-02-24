Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Senators press TikTok on eating disorder content

Ashley Gold

(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) have pressed TikTok about content that promotes disordered eating on the platform, per a letter to the company sent Wednesday shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: As TikTok's popularity booms, the video-sharing app is getting more attention from lawmakers concerned about content that circulates on the platform that could harm vulnerable teens and kids.

  • TikTok executives have previously appeared before Congress to discuss the impact of its platform on young people.

Details: Klobuchar and Baldwin cite Wall Street Journal reporting about TikTok's algorithm serving 13-year-olds tens of thousands of weight-loss videos soon after joining the platform. Their letter notes that TikTok's stream of videos exposes users to harmful content even when they haven't sought it out.

What they're saying: "We are deeply disturbed by this report and believe this content violates TikTok's policies related to self-harm, suicide, and dangerous acts," the senators wrote in a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

  • They asked the company to answer questions by March 9.
  • The letter asks TikTok how many of its users have seen content promoting unhealthy eating in 2021, and seeks more information about TikTok's planned changes to its algorithm aimed at curtailing how much material on the same theme it sends users' way.
  • The senators also ask TikTok if it prioritizes videos with high numbers of views while moderating content, and if the company has any plans to introduce new features aimed at reducing harmful content.

Background: The senators recently introduced a bill to provide training and assistance for health care workers, teachers and parents for identifying eating disorders and supporting recovery.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike Allen
Updated 5 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 20 mins ago - World

NATO chief: "Peace on our continent has been shattered"

Photo: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images

NATO will deploy "additional defensive land and air forces" to its eastern flank and increase the readiness of its forces to "respond to all contingencies" in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia's massive assault on Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, has raised fears that the conflict could spill into neighboring countries. NATO member Lithuania declared a state of emergency Thursday and deployed its military to secure its border

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 21 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow