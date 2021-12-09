Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate passes resolution to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

President Biden speaks at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on Dec. 2. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution to overturn President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees.

Driving the news: Democratic Sens. John Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) backed the Republican-led resolution, which needed a simple majority of 51 votes to be approved by the Senate under the Congressional Review Act.

  • The resolution is unlikely to become a law, as it still has to clear the House, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) does not plan to schedule a vote on it. Biden would likely veto the measure.

Flashback: President Biden announced the new rule in September, requiring vaccinations or once-a-week testing for companies with more than 100 employees.

State of play: The rule — initially set to go into effect on Jan. 4 — kicked off a slew of lawsuits from GOP-led states that sought to block the vaccine rule, calling it "unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise."

  • A federal appeals court last month blocked Biden's enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, contending it raises "grave statutory and constitutional issues."
  • Senate Republicans last month filed their objection to Biden's vaccine mandate for private companies under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to repeal executive branch actions.

What they're saying: "I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses," Manchin said in a statement last week.

  • "That’s why I have cosponsored and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine mandate for private businesses."

Go deeper: Republican-led states begin legal fight over Biden vaccine mandate

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passes waiting reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress has found a shortcut to pass its annual defense funding bill and raise the debt limit.

Driving the news: The House voted Tuesday night on two major bills — one creating a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, and another passing its annual defense bill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Prepared doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Germany on Dec. 7. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

Why it matters: Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this specific new form of coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Senate leaders sell members on debt limit deal

Sen. Chuck Schumer (L) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are urging their respective caucuses to back a deal that would clear a path to raising the debt ceiling.

Driving the news: The agreement, negotiated by the two leaders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), involves Congress passing a law allowing a one-time rule change so the Senate can raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

