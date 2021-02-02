Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Senate resolution to condemn white supremacy

A man carries a Confederate flag outside the U.S. Senate Chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats in the Senate are looking to officially condemn the acts of Jan 6. by drafting a resolution expressing contempt for violent white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-government militias and fringe conspiracy theories.

Why it matters: The resolution is the first official measure to denounce last month's insurrection that resulted in five deaths and the second impeachment of former President Trump. It is unclear if it will receive a vote before his trial, or even be brought to the floor for debate.

The resolution also calls on the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community to conduct a review of any targeting and recruitment of former and current U.S. military and law enforcement into domestic terrorist groups.

  • At least 27 of the 140 of those charged in the Capitol riots have served or currently serve in the military, NPR reports.

That investigation would include a review of the use of social media to recruit members and engage in acts of violence, investigate sources of funding for domestic terrorists and the coordination of such groups with foreign actors, the resolution states.

The details: Democrats will introduce the resolution Tuesday, one week ahead of former Trump’s trial on the charges of “incitement of the insurrection.”

  • Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is lead sponsor.
  • Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and nine other Democrats have signed onto it, including Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Cory Booker of New Jersey.
  • No Republicans have been asked to serve as cosponsors, a Schumer spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Both the House and Senate passed, and President Trump later signed, a joint resolution condemning the acts of white supremacists and neo-Nazis during the Charlottesville, Va., protest and violence in August 2017.

Jan 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump announces new legal team for second impeachment trial

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump announced on Sunday that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will lead his defense at his upcoming impeachment trial.

Why it matters: The hiring comes a day after news broke that South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier had left the team, due in part to the fact that Trump wanted them to argue the election was stolen rather than focus on the constitutionality of the trial, CNN reported.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats plan to marshal video, audio for Trump trial

Senate President pro tempore Pat Leahy swears in senators on Tuesday for the impeachment trial. Photo: Senate TV via AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that at next week's impeachment trial, the House managers "are going to show the American people — vividly, on film — what happened there in the Capitol, what Trump said. … All of America will see it."

Why it matters: Most Republicans have said they will not vote to convict. But "the effort to present new video evidence and witness testimony appears designed to make Republican senators as uncomfortable as possible as they prepare to vote to acquit Trump," the Washington Post writes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm dumps heavy snow across Northeast

The scene in New York City's Times Square on Feb. 1. After lashing the Midwest and parts of California earlier, the storm system moved into the Northeast overnight, affecting some 70 million people. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The first major winter storm of 2021 was lashing much of the Eastern U.S. over Monday night, with up to 30 inches of snow falling in some places.

The big picture: COVID-19 vaccination sites and schools closed across the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York City, where the outdoor subway service was suspended. New Jersey's Transit also paused its bus and rail operations. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed in NYC, Philadelphia and Boston. At least three deaths have been attributed to the storm in Pennsylvania, per AP.

