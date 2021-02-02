Democrats in the Senate are looking to officially condemn the acts of Jan 6. by drafting a resolution expressing contempt for violent white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-government militias and fringe conspiracy theories.

Why it matters: The resolution is the first official measure to denounce last month's insurrection that resulted in five deaths and the second impeachment of former President Trump. It is unclear if it will receive a vote before his trial, or even be brought to the floor for debate.

The resolution also calls on the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community to conduct a review of any targeting and recruitment of former and current U.S. military and law enforcement into domestic terrorist groups.

At least 27 of the 140 of those charged in the Capitol riots have served or currently serve in the military, NPR reports.

That investigation would include a review of the use of social media to recruit members and engage in acts of violence, investigate sources of funding for domestic terrorists and the coordination of such groups with foreign actors, the resolution states.

The details: Democrats will introduce the resolution Tuesday, one week ahead of former Trump’s trial on the charges of “incitement of the insurrection.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is lead sponsor.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and nine other Democrats have signed onto it, including Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

No Republicans have been asked to serve as cosponsors, a Schumer spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Both the House and Senate passed, and President Trump later signed, a joint resolution condemning the acts of white supremacists and neo-Nazis during the Charlottesville, Va., protest and violence in August 2017.