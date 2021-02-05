Sign up for our daily briefing

Late "dark money" flooded key Senate races

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Significant chunks of money spent in key 2020 Senate races — including Kelly Loeffler's in Georgia — came from nonprofits and companies with little online footprint and no trace of their own financial benefactors, new disclosure filings show.

Why it matters: The 2020 cycle was the most expensive in the nation's history, by far, and an unprecedented amount of spending came from groups that don't disclose their donors. The Biden administration is under pressure to step up enforcement against such groups, and these new financials will only increase that.

What's new: Federal Election Commission filings submitted Thursday show that two obscure corporate donors gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to a group trying to reelect Loeffler, the former appointed Republican senator.

  • A company called Custom Management Services Inc. donated $160,000 to Georgia United Victory, a super PAC that backed Loeffler. The company's address is a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, law firm; Axios could find no other trace of its existence.
  • The nonprofit American Exceptionalism Institute, which does not disclose its donors, gave $200,000 to Georgia United Victory. It also donated $2.5 million to a super PAC backing Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and a Nevada PAC supporting state-level Republicans.
  • The more than $3.7 million that AEI gave to those three groups from July to October dwarfed its total budget during its prior fiscal year, when it reported raising less than $25,000.
  • Who provided the millions last year is unknowable because AEI and others are considered "social welfare" groups that are not explicitly political, so they don't face the same disclosure requirements.
  • Another such group, Florida Promise Inc., listed its address as a Tampa post office box. It gave $1 million in December to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It appears to be the group's first-ever federal political contribution.

The big picture: According to the Center for Responsible Politics, "dark money" groups had as of late in the cycle poured more than $750 million into 2020 elections.

  • "Reining in dark money is essential to integrity in government and to a government responsive to the people, not special interests," wrote Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
  • Warren and Whitehouse urged Yellen to step up enforcement against nonprofits used to channel money into political organizations in ways designed to mask the true sources of the funds.

The phenomenon is not confined to Republican groups.

  • Biden himself enjoyed record support from high-dollar groups that shielded donor information from the public.
  • Democrats in general benefited from a spike in dark money backing during the 2020 cycle.

The bottom line: Democrats have railed against dark money for years. But each filing that shows more undisclosed cash in the system is another talking point in their favor now that they control the levers of power in Washington.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ivanka's pardon push part of her reemergence plan

Ivanka Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump used her status to help obtain over 140 pardons and commutations for victims of injustice as well as her father’s cronies, and she's now plotting her political reemergence by highlighting the virtues of some of the clemency grants.

Why it matters: While President Trump's eldest daughter dismisses talk she is weighing a campaign against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), criminal justice reform is a popular, bipartisan issue to associate with as she plots her future endeavors.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsBarak Ravid
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: White House convening NSC to talk Iran

President Biden speaks at the State Department on Thursday. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a sign of the urgency President Biden feels about Iran, the White House is convening a National Security Council principals committee meeting Friday focused on the country's nuclear program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is still refining its strategy about how to resurrect the 2015 deal that President Trump backed out of in 2018, but it wants to work with allies to slow Iran's effort to enrich uranium and prevent an arms races in the Middle East.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Taxes, entitlements test future of GOP

Data: YouGov; Note: ±3.5% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A major new survey of 2020 Trump voters shows how divided they were over Social Security, Medicare, trade and tax cuts for the rich — while culture, religion and patriotism and the U.S.-Mexico border were unifying issues.

Driving the news: The YouGov survey of 1,000 voters, conducted last month and reviewed by Axios, informs a Friday forum about the future of the GOP hosted by the American Enterprise Institute and Ethics and Public Policy Center. It captures the thinking of this potent slice of the base, not just post-election but post-Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

