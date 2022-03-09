Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate voted 79-19 on Tuesday evening to pass a sweeping $107 billion plan to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service.

Why it matters: Advocates argue that the bill will provide the beleaguered USPS with financial relief and help it modernize its operations, per the Washington Post.

It will be the largest reform of the postal service in nearly two decades, the New York Times notes.

What's next: The bill passed with large bipartisan support and now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed.

Details: The Postal Service Reform Act, passed by the House last month, would require retired postal service employees to enroll in Medicare, develop an online dashboard with local and national delivery time data, and do away with a requirement for the USPS to fund employee retirement benefits 75 years in advance.

The requirements to enroll workers in Medicare and not require USPS to fund retirement benefits decades ahead of time alone will save the USPS almost $50 billion over the next 10 years, CNN reports.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted Tuesday night that the act's passage would "improve service for the millions who rely on the USPS for medicines, voting, essential goods, and their livelihoods."