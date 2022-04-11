2 senators want the FDA to relax hearing aid rules

A pair of senators is prodding the FDA to issue a final rule to allow a new category of hearing aids to be sold over the counter without a medical exam or audiologist fitting.

Why it matters: The change could give some of the estimated 38 million Americans with hearing loss more affordable choices and allow consumer electronics companies to enter the market.

Driving the news: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced legislation Friday to order a timetable for a final rule.

The agency last October began outlining technical requirements for OTC hearing aids but it offers no timeline for when consumers could see them hit the market.

Context: Congress asked the agency in 2017 to explore broadened access by August 2020, but the agency missed the deadline due to the pandemic.