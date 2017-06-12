 Senate GOP won't release draft health care bill - Axios
Senate GOP won't release draft health care bill

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Senate Republicans are working to finish their draft health care bill, but have no plans to publicly release it, according to two senior Senate GOP aides.

"We aren't stupid," said one of the aides. One issue is that Senate Republicans plan to keep talking about it after the draft is done: "We are still in discussions about what will be in the final product so it is premature to release any draft absent further member conversations and consensus."

Why it matters: Democratic senators are already slamming Republicans for the secrecy of their bill writing process, and this isn't going to help. Republicans are sure to release the bill at some point, but it's unclear when — and they want to vote on it in the next three weeks, before the July 4 recess.

What to watch: When the bill is finished, it'll be sent to the Congressional Budget Office. It'll take CBO about two weeks to evaluate and score a draft bill. Senate Republicans then want to vote on the bill before the July 4th recess. The draft bill had been expected to be finished tonight, but aides say the timing has slipped.

"Conversations with CBO continue" but there are no new announcements about timing, said Don Stewart, a spokesman for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, when asked about these plans.

This story has been updated to clarify that the bill is no longer likely to be finished tonight.

Deputy AG: We have no reason to fire special Russia counsel

Alex Brandon / AP

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein told senators Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has "full independence" to investigate the ongoing Russia probe, although he can be fired at any time.

Rosenstein said there was "no basis" for firing Mueller, and he would only dismiss him if there was "good cause" — even if Trump ordered him to do so. Rosenstein later confirmed he is the only person who could fire Mueller, but noted there was "no secret plan" to remove him, or at least, "no secret plan that involves me."

The quote: "I appointed him. I stand by that decision... I am going to defend the integrity of that investigation."

Live updates from the hearing:

  • If you were fired, who would appoint your replacement? "The president," said Rosenstein. He later clarified that he could be fired "without cause" at any time, essentially confirming that there is a higher bar to fire the special prosecutor than the deputy attorney general.
  • Why are you answering the panel's questions instead of Sessions? Rosenstein said he knows what is going on in the Russia investigation, whereas Sessions, who has been recused from the probe, does not. "Nothing gets to the attorney general about the matters he's recused from unless they come through my office."
  • Was it appropriate for Sessions to recommend James Comey's firing given his recusal? Rosenstein said he wouldn't comment.
  • Do you have a time estimate for the Russia investigation? "I regret that I do not," said Rosenstein, but said he understands it needs to be done "expeditiously."
This isn’t normal: Inside Trump’s daily disruptions

Andrew Harnik / AP

We try very hard here to simply explain the Trump White House, and not join the pile-on. To us, the Trump world doesn't need more noise — it needs more explanation and illumination. But there are moments when it's important to remind even our staunchest pro-Trump readers that this often isn't anything approximating normal:

  • In 18 years of covering presidents, we have never seen a Cabinet meeting like the one yesterday. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, taking his turn to genuflect for a beaming Trump, said: "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda and the American people." (N.Y. Times front-page headline: "Flatterers First, Then President Praises Himself'" ... CNN chyron: "TRUMP'S WEIRD CABINET MEETING.")
  • Going back to the Clintons, we have never seen a president and his family work so hard to promote or appear on a program like the Trumps' trumpet, "Fox & Friends." From yesterday's show: "Hey, look! It's Ivanka Trump." ... "I join you almost every morning, just not on the couch!" This came after Trump himself promoted the friendly show on Twitter, which he regularly does.
  • In 228 years of presidents, none has canned the FBI director, then allowed his own Justice Department to appoint a special counsel — who within weeks his friends and allies would openly muse about firing.
  • In modern presidential history, there is nothing comparable to the personal and public attacks on James Comey by the president and his eldest son. In the last few days alone, they have called Comey — a guy who most elected Republican officials in town like and trust — a liar, a coward, a criminal leaker, and "a dishonest man of bad character."

Be smart: Remember that we're living through history that will be studied and debated until the end of time. Many Trump backers, both the eager and reluctant ones, enjoy the destruction of norms and bemoan the highly critical coverage of this presidency. But we should never lose sight that we are experiencing a daily display of unprecedented actions and behaviors.

P.S. Quote du jour — Ivanka Trump on "Fox & Friends": "There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn't supposed to be easy. ... [S]ome of the distractions and some of the ferocity, ... I was a little blindsided by."

What Jeff Sessions will say in his Senate hearing

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

On Tuesday afternoon Jeff Sessions will face the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing, where senators will grill the Attorney General about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Here's how Sessions will address some thorny questions, per sources familiar with his thinking:

1. Sessions will say he did not meet with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016.

  • In his closed session with senators last week, former FBI director James Comey reportedly told them about classified intelligence that suggested an undisclosed meeting between the two men at this event.
  • A source close to Sessions tells me the Attorney General was at the event but doesn't recall any interaction with Kislyak and certainly didn't peel off for a private meeting.
  • You should also expect Sessions to describe the source material for this charge, gathered from intercepted communications between Russians, as of a dubious veracity.

2. Sessions will say he didn't initially disclose his original meeting during the campaign with Kislyak because he was following instructions.

  • Expect Sessions to echo this statement the Justice Department made on his behalf.
  • "As a United States Senator, the Attorney General met hundreds — if not thousands — of foreign dignitaries and their staff. In filling out the SF-86 form, the Attorney General's staff consulted with those familiar with the process, as well as the FBI investigator handling the background check, and was instructed not to list meetings with foreign dignitaries and their staff connected with his Senate activities."

3. Sessions will dispute James Comey's characterization of a conversation the two men had in February.

  • This is a big deal, as Comey gave his account under oath.
  • The former FBI director said under oath that after his Feb. 14 conversation with Trump, he told Sessions he didn't want to have any more direct communication with the President. Comey then said that Sessions remained silent, perhaps shrugging his shoulders and nonverbally indicating that he couldn't be of help.
  • Sessions is expected to counter this, saying he responded to Comey by telling him the FBI and DOJ needed to be aware of official protocol regarding communications with the White House. The DOJ released a statement to that effect a few hours after Comey's testimony. Sessions is expected to make the same statement under oath.
NASA will launch glowing rainbow clouds outside tonight

Alex Alishevskikh/Flickr

NASA announced it's launching a sounding rocket tonight from 9:04 and 9:19 p.m. EDT from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. While people from North Carolina to New York will be seeing seeing glowing rainbow clouds, NASA scientists will be studying the movement of particles in Earth's upper atmosphere.

What's happening: Shortly after the launch, 10 canisters will release three chemicals between 96 and 124 miles above Earth to form red and blue-green artificial clouds. Scientists will track the movement of the clouds' particles to understand the relationship between winds in the upper atmosphere and ions created within the ionosphere.

This will be NASA's seventh attempt. Previous missions were aborted because of inclement weather and boats docked in the hazard area.

You can watch live here.

Uber details changes, including time off for CEO Travis Kalanick

Uber on Tuesday revealed the results of an investigation into its workplace culture, spearheaded by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and sparked by February accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. It also said that CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence to further grieve for his mother, who recently died in a boating accident (his father also was seriously injured). There is no official return date for Kalanick although, when he does come back, some of his responsibilities will be assumed by a new chief operating officer for which Uber has been searching.

Among the recommendations from Holder, who worked alongside law partner Tammy Albarrán, all of which were unanimously adopted by Uber's board of directors during a six-hour meeting on Saturday:

  • Add an independent board member, which Nestle executive Wan Ling Martello is filling. Also name an independent board chair and create board oversight committee.
  • Create HR complaint tracking system.
  • Reduce the use of alcohol at company events.
  • Create an employee diversity advisory board and utilize "blind" resume review.
What's not in there: The publicly-disclosed recommendations do not include mention of any specific executives being terminated or asked to resign. However, Emil Michael, senior VP of business and the second highest-ranking executive behind Kalanick, did step down yesterday under pressure from the board.
How we got here: Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler Righetti published a blog post detailing sexual harassment and discrimination she experienced during her year at the ride-hailing company. These included inappropriate comments by a male colleague, the HR department's refusal to discipline her, unexplained changes to her performance review scores, and threats from a manager. Uber quickly hired Holder and another law firm to investigate the matter. The other law firm, Perkins Coie, continues to investigate existing HR claims, but last week announced that 20 employees already have been terminated as a result of their interim findings.

Unanswered questions:

  1. Why exactly was Emil Michael asked to resign?
  2. Was CTO Thuan Pham asked to resign? From Susan Fowler's blog post: "I reported his threat immediately after the meeting to both HR and to the CTO: they both admitted that this was illegal, but none of them did anything."

Kalanick email to employees:

For the last eight years my life has always been about Uber. Recent events have brought home for me that people are more important than work, and that I need to take some time off of the day-to-day to grieve my mother, whom I buried on Friday, to reflect, to work on myself, and to focus on building out a world-class leadership team.

The ultimate responsibility, for where we've gotten and how we've gotten here rests on my shoulders. There is of course much to be proud of but there is much to improve. For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team. But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.

During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company. I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly.

It's hard to put a timeline on this - it may be shorter or longer than we might expect. Tragically losing a loved one has been difficult for me and I need to properly say my goodbyes. The incredible outpouring of heartfelt notes and condolences from all of you have kept me strong but almost universally they have ended with 'How can I help?'. My answer is simple. Do your life's work in service to our mission. That gives me time with family. Put people first, that is my mom's legacy. And make Uber 2.0 real so that the world can see the inspired work all of you do, and the inspiring people that make Uber great.

Twitter launches conversation buttons within Direct Messages

Twitter is adding a new feature that will allow businesses to attach buttons (powered by bots) to conversations within its Direct Messages platform. The buttons will prompt actions depending on conversations.

It's Twitter's shot at trying to help businesses deliver better customer service through the platform, like letting people buy movie tickets, take quizzes, play games, or navigate to a web page where you can buy a product. The bot-driven conversations can help users perform new automated tasks, like visit a website, follow new accounts, or start conversations with other related accounts.

Why it matters: Bots open up ways for businesses to better engage customers. For Twitter, and other data-driven platforms, using audience data to target ads to drive sales is just one way businesses can leverage the platform. In adding this option, on top of other Direct Message additions added recently, Twitter is hoping to become a prime destination for brands to connect with consumers.

One caveat: Buttons have to be added through the platform's developer API, so implementation for small and medium-sized businesses without developer resources may not be seamless at the start.

For businesses that want to use the new feature: You can customize the text on buttons to include emojis, and up to three buttons can be attached to any message. Massages can be used to open any URL, including links to other features in the Twitter app.

Amazon shows why robots won't cause mass unemployment

Paul Sakuma / AP

If you want evidence that AI technology won't lead to mass unemployment, look no further than AI pioneer, Amazon. That's according to Silicon Valley intellectual Tim O'Reilly, who writes in a recent Medium post:

"Amazon is constantly upping the ante. It doesn't just cut costs. It uses technology to do more, delighting customers with better service and lower prices. And of course, Amazon's customers respond by buying more products."

Amazon isn't using better technology and processes to cut jobs — its headcount is growing every year, while it offers improved service, often at no extra cost. Amazon also supports small businesses that do business on its platform, many of whom wouldn't be in business without those services.

What about the rest of the economy? O'Reilly writes that it's not technology that kills jobs, "but the short-sighted business decisions that use technology simply to cut costs and fatten corporate profits." In other words, it's not a law of nature that more efficiency and wealth will lead to economic and employment growth.

Why O'Reilly could be wrong: It's true that technology hasn't yet led to mass unemployment, but critics argue:

  • AI will soon eliminate the need for jobs considered low middle-skilled, and average workers won't be able to teach themselves useful tasks.
  • Ownership of productive technologies will be so concentrated that there won't be customers with the wherewithal to support new job-creating enterprises.


Foxconn tries to change optics on bid for Toshiba chips biz

Toshiba

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou said yesterday that Apple and Dell have joined on his company's bid for Toshiba's semiconductors business, which could garner more than $18 billion. It makes sense for China-based Foxconn to bring on American partners, given the political hurdles in Japan. Well, until you remember that Dell is backed by Silver Lake ― the same private equity firm that has teamed with Broadcom on its own bid for the Toshiba business.

Don't overplay: Word is that Dell didn't make any binding financial commitment to Foxconn, so this might be more a case of Gou asking for an optics favor from his major supply chain partners, as Toshiba is just about a week away from naming a winning bidder. We also hear that the Broadcom/Silver Lake bid very much remains on the table.

Democrats fight over potential Trump impeachment

Pat Sullivan and Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Massachusetts Rep. Mike Capuano is digging in on California Rep. Brad Sherman for drawing up impeachment articles for Trump, which began circulating Monday, per Politico. Sherman has requested feedback by the middle of this week.

Sherman and Texas Rep. Al Green, who is also drafting articles, both say Trump has engaged in obstruction of justice in the Russia probe, and Sherman notes impeachment "is a long road. But we ought to begin" since it will take a while.

Breaking party lines:

  1. Capuano reportedly said there should be a discussion in the caucus before moving forward.
  2. Some Dems are hesitant to push swing-state voters away from going blue.
  3. Democratic leadership is urging reserved actions about using the impeachment word just yet since the investigations haven't revealed enough yet.
Paul Ryan: “I have confidence in Bob Mueller”

Cliff Owen / AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan fielded questions about rumors that President Trump may dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller at his weekly press conference Tuesday. The questions come after Trump's close friend, Newsmax publisher Chris Ruddy, said the President is considering firing Mueller.

Ryan's quote: "The best case for the President is to be vindicated by allowing this investigation to go on thoroughly and independently. So I think the best advice would be to let Robert Mueller do his job."

Why it matters: At one point, a reporter asked Ryan what would happen if Mueller was fired. Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her the press was "creating a debate that is not happening." But Ruddy's comments and Newt Gingrich's tweet questioning Mueller's ability to be fair indicate a debate is already happening.

Verizon completes Yahoo acquisition

Michael Probst /AP

Verizon on Tuesday completed its $4.5 billion purchase of Yahoo's Internet assets, which basically means it bought all of Yahoo except for its equity holdings in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

  • New names: Yahoo will be integrated into existing Verizon property AOL, which will operate as a new internal business called Oath. The remaining Yahoo asset structure is called Altaba.
  • Big number: 2,100. That's how many Yahoo and AOL employees are expected to be laid off, representing around 15% of the combined workforce.
  • Happy trails: Outgoing Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer receives a golden parachute valued at more than $23 million, and this morning sent a memo to staffers that she then posted to Tumblr (which was her largest acquisition while running Yahoo).
Sen. Tim Scott: Keeping perspective in Washington

WATCH: More from Smarter Faster

There's now a "Yelp for on-demand services"

Courtesy of Shipt

New York City-based startup DeliveryDino wants to make it easier for consumers to navigate the growing gig economy. The startup's website serves as a sort of "Yelp for on-demand services."

How it works: DeliveryDino's website provides descriptions, customer reviews, and promotional discounts for various on-demand services, which consumers can filter by city and category. The startup says it covers 12,500 cities worldwide.

Bigger picture: On-demand and sharing services are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, about 72% of Americans have used at least one such service, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center study, and recent data from Intuit and Emergent Research predicts that by 2021, 9.2 million Americans will be gig workers. So it's no surprise that consumers are looking for more information about these services to help them choose where to spend their dollars.

