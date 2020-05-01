12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol physician says he doesn't have enough tests for all senators

Jonathan SwanSam Baker

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Capitol's attending physician told senior Republican staff in a conference call today that he doesn't have the equipment to do either rapid or widespread testing of the 100 senators who return to work Monday, per two sources familiar with the call.

Driving the news: Congress; doctor, Brian Monahan, told the staff he didn't have access to the 15-minute tests the White House has been using. And he said he didn't have enough supply to test asymptomatic senators — he would only be testing people who are ill or show symptoms of the coronavirus.

  • Monahan said his tests would take as long as seven business days to get results back. "My test result can take between two and seven business days to resolve," he said, per the sources. He said the senator would need to be "in a quarantine or isolated situation" until the test result came back.
  • Politico first reported some of the details of this call.

Behind the scenes: The topic of testing arose when one of the Republican chiefs of staff mentioned to Monahan that most senators were in the high-risk category for the virus, and would he be able to offer the testing that is being done at the White House.

  • Monahan said he couldn't offer that kind of testing due to the lack of supply of the high-speed tests used for people visiting with the president.
  • "We don't have the capability to do a large-scale test," Monahan told the staff, per the sources.
  • The questioner followed up by asking Monahan whether he could see if the White House had any extra capacity to test some of the more elderly senators such as Diane Feinstein, Richard Shelby and Lamar Alexander. Monahan said he'd look into it.

Another questioner asked Monahan whether Senate offices would have to report to neighboring offices, who share hallways, if one of their staff gets the virus.

  • Monahan said he couldn't require senate offices to notify him of positive diagnoses because of patient privacy. But he added he hoped senate offices would tell him anyway so he could do contact tracing.

Between the lines: A number of Democrats — including Feinstein — have publicly expressed their concern about Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to bring the senate back into session. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to keep the House home, citing advice from Monahan.

  • A staffer familiar with the Senate GOP call with Monahan told Axios: "This so-called safety plan is literally a house of cards. So much has to go right in order for one thing not to bring it all down."
  • On the Thursday call, McConnell's chief of staff, Sharon Soderstrom, listed a number of measures they'll be recommending for virus safety. She said they'll have three senators to a table at senate lunches and that staff will be encouraged to strictly enforce social distancing including avoiding moving between rooms in their offices.

Why this matters: This question of testing — and the disappointing answer — is a microcosm of the national flaws in testing and the risks of opening up.

  • The Senate is a high-risk, high-priority group within one of the country's biggest cities. And even they can't get access to Abbott's rapid testing; apparently no one in Washington can, outside of the White House.
  • The inability to identify asymptomatic patients is the country’'s biggest shortcomings. Until we can do that, we can never execute a system of identifying new patients early enough to limit the number of people they will infect.
  • But that problem persists, nationwide and even in the Senate. Long turnaround times compound that risk.

The bottom line: Members of Congress skew older. They work in close quarters, with a lot of other people coming and going. 

  • All the risk factors are there — and yet, because of substandard access to testing, social distancing will be their only way of protecting themselves, and any lapses in social distancing will put lawmakers and staff at risk of catching the virus, even from someone who seems healthy.
  • That's the same reality facing the much poorer, much more vulnerable people who are going back to work in front-line jobs across the country, who don't have the benefit of personal staffs and Capitol Police to help keep everyone else six feet away from them.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 3,249,667 — Total deaths: 232,936 — Total recoveries — 986,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,067,289 — Total deaths: 62,870 — Total recoveries — 125,949 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Public health: The seasonal return of influenza is set to further complicate the pandemic — The coming clash over the first vaccines.
  4. States: More protests in Michigan over stay-at-home restrictions — Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  5. Business: Fed expands coronavirus business loans, paving the way for oil relief — Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in virus spending — Restaurants gingerly test how to return.
  6. Tech: GOP senators unveil bill to police data use during pandemic.
  7. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Dave Lawler

Trump could take the lid off the world's largest nuclear stockpiles

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

There are three truly existential threats to humanity: pandemics, climate change and nuclear weapons.

Why it matters: COVID-19 has rightfully absorbed the world's attention and will for months to come. But the last treaty constraining the world’s largest nuclear arsenals is set to expire in nine months.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow45 mins ago - World
Axios

Trump says Biden should respond to Tara Reade allegations

President Trump addressed the sexual assault allegations against his likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden at a press conference Thursday, telling reporters: "I think that he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Why it matters: Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, did not directly attack Biden as many of his campaign surrogates and Republican allies have. Biden, whose campaign has denied Tara Reade's allegations, reportedly plans to directly address the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy