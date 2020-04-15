53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats seek $30 billion for national coronavirus testing

Marisa Fernandez

Senate Democratic leadership announced Wednesday a plan, authored by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), that calls for $30 billion in emergency funds to bolster national coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Why it matters: The federal government has had no clear strategy in place to resolve or prevent the shortages of testing supplies that have threatened the U.S. response.

  • While testing capacity currently sits at about 100,000 per day, Murray said during a call with reporters that hundreds of millions more tests are needed.
  • "We need to have testing kits widely available across America," Senate Minority Leader Schumer said. He added that it is "utterly mind-boggling" that President Trump " would choose to focus his energy on a "vendetta" against the World Health Organization instead.

The big picture: Experts say the U.S. will need to run millions of tests each week if social-distancing measures are to be safely lifted.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this week that the U.S. does not yet have the testing and contact tracing capacity to reopen the economy.

What to watch: Schumer said that staff will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today on interim coronavirus funding. "We see no reason why we can't come to an agreement," he said.

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Caitlin Owens

America isn’t prepared to reopen the economy

The U.S. still can't perform many of the public health measures we'd need in order to keep coronavirus infections tightly contained in a reopened economy.

The big picture: Extreme social distancing has bought us some time, but much of the country still lacks some of the critical systems needed to handle waves of new infections once those restrictions begin to lift.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 600,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 609,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and almost 50,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: More than 26,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday 778 more people had died in New York, a number that was "basically flat at a devastating level." Over 10,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to the virus.

