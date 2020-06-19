47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats introduce legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris during a Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo: Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images

A group of Senate Democrats introduced legislation Friday that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The big picture: 46 states and the District of Columbia recognize the holiday commemorating the end of slavery, but legislation to declare it a paid federal holiday has repeatedly stalled in Congress, according to the Congressional Research Service.

  • Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) were behind the move.
  • Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said on the Senate floor Thursday that he also planned to introduce similar legislation.
  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) also put forth a resolution asking the House to recognize the holiday.

Why it matters: It's yet another tangible effect of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country, highlighting their ability to fast-track societal changes and recognition.

Jacob Knutson
Jun 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump claims he made Juneteenth "very famous"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump took credit for popularizing Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., in a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal Thursday, saying: "I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous."

Driving the news: The president claimed that "nobody had ever heard" of the June 19 celebration before he planned a rally in Tulsa on that day. His campaign ultimately changed the date of the rally to June 20 after receiving pushback from African American leaders around the country.

Joann Muller
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Transit cops could lead police reforms

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Urban transit agencies are rethinking how they prevent crime and maintain order following nationwide protests over racial bias and police brutality in the death of George Floyd and others.

Why it matters: Transit police — an often overlooked arm of law enforcement — are the ultimate beat cops. They're positioned as potential leaders in the effort to defuse anger and rebuild trust in cities where there's renewed interest in the concept of community policing.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 8,546,919 — Total deaths: 454,889 — Total recoveries — 4,187,219Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,196,998 — Total deaths: 118,519 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Politics: Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone who politicizes mask-wearing is "an absolute moron."
  4. Business: Grocery chain Albertsons files for IPO after virus-driven boom.
  5. Sports: Phillies close Florida spring training facility after five players test positive.
